Smart Adjustable Bed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Adjustable Bed in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Adjustable Bed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Adjustable Bed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smart Adjustable Bed companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Adjustable Bed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Bed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Adjustable Bed include Leggett and Platt, Keeson Technology, Luffabenz, Ergomotion, Primo International, Reverie, Beautyrest, Tempur-Pedic and Easy Rest, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smart Adjustable Bed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Adjustable Bed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Adjustable Bed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Bed
Double Bed
Global Smart Adjustable Bed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Adjustable Bed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Home
Global Smart Adjustable Bed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Adjustable Bed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Adjustable Bed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Adjustable Bed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Adjustable Bed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smart Adjustable Bed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Leggett and Platt
Keeson Technology
Luffabenz
Ergomotion
Primo International
Reverie
Beautyrest
Tempur-Pedic
Easy Rest
Serta
Sealy
Craftmatic
Sleep Number
Amerisleep
Simmons Bedding
Natural Form
Southerland
Gildeaway
RizeBeds
Boyd Sleep
Shenzhen MPE Bedding
Quanmeisi
Duxiana
Furmanac
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Adjustable Bed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Adjustable Bed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Adjustable Bed Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Adjustable Bed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Adjustable Bed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Adjustable Bed Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Adjustable Bed Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Adjustable Bed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Adjustable Bed Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Adjustable Bed Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Adjustable Bed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Adjustable Bed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Adjustable Bed Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Adjustable Bed Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Adjustable Bed Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Adjustable Bed Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
