Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dirty MRI is used to monitor or detect any heart-related abnormalities or defects. Cardiac monitors use electromagnetic waves to produce detailed images of the heart, often used to obtain detailed information about the severity of various heart conditions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) in global, including the following market information:
Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Closed System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) include General Electric Company, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Hitachi Medical Systems, Canon Medical, Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc and Esaote SpA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Closed System
Opened System
Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Diagnostics Laboratories
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Other
Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Electric Company
Philips Healthcare
Medtronic
Koninklijke Philips N.V
Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
Hitachi Medical Systems
Canon Medical
Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc
Esaote SpA
Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiac Magnet
