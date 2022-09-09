Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) in global, including the following market information:

Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthetic Isobutanol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) include BASF, Dow Chemical, Mistsubishi Chemical, Grupa Azoty, Eastman, Gevo, Andra Petrochemicals, Saudi Butanol Company and Oxea. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthetic Isobutanol

Bio-Based Isobutanol

Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Textiles

Others

Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Mistsubishi Chemical

Grupa Azoty

Eastman

Gevo

Andra Petrochemicals

Saudi Butanol Company

Oxea

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isobutanol (CAS 78-83-1) Companies

4

