Base Lithium Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lithium is a silver-white alkali metal element, which is soft and susceptible to oxidation and darkens. It is the lightest of all metal elements. Lithium is also used in a wide range of applications, including batteries, ceramics, glass, lubricants, refrigerants, nuclear industry, and optoelectronics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Base Lithium in global, including the following market information:

Global Base Lithium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Base Lithium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Base Lithium companies in 2021 (%)

The global Base Lithium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lithium Carbonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Base Lithium include FMC Corporation, SQM, Albemarle, Tianqi, Orocobre, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium, Galaxy Resources Ltd, Simbol Materials and Sentient and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Base Lithium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Base Lithium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Base Lithium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Chloride

Other

Global Base Lithium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Base Lithium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy and Battery

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Agriculture

Other

Global Base Lithium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Base Lithium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Base Lithium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Base Lithium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Base Lithium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Base Lithium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FMC Corporation

SQM

Albemarle

Tianqi

Orocobre

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium

Galaxy Resources Ltd

Simbol Materials

Sentient

Nordic Mining

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Base Lithium Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Base Lithium Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Base Lithium Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Base Lithium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Base Lithium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Base Lithium Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Base Lithium Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Base Lithium Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Base Lithium Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Base Lithium Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Base Lithium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Base Lithium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Base Lithium Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Base Lithium Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Base Lithium Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Base Lithium Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Base Lithium Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Lithium Carbonate

4.1.3 Lithium Chloride

4.1.4

