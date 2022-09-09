Base Lithium Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lithium is a silver-white alkali metal element, which is soft and susceptible to oxidation and darkens. It is the lightest of all metal elements. Lithium is also used in a wide range of applications, including batteries, ceramics, glass, lubricants, refrigerants, nuclear industry, and optoelectronics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Base Lithium in global, including the following market information:
Global Base Lithium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Base Lithium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Base Lithium companies in 2021 (%)
The global Base Lithium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lithium Carbonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Base Lithium include FMC Corporation, SQM, Albemarle, Tianqi, Orocobre, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium, Galaxy Resources Ltd, Simbol Materials and Sentient and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Base Lithium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Base Lithium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Base Lithium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lithium Carbonate
Lithium Chloride
Other
Global Base Lithium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Base Lithium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Energy and Battery
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Agriculture
Other
Global Base Lithium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Base Lithium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Base Lithium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Base Lithium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Base Lithium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Base Lithium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FMC Corporation
SQM
Albemarle
Tianqi
Orocobre
Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium
Galaxy Resources Ltd
Simbol Materials
Sentient
Nordic Mining
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Base Lithium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Base Lithium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Base Lithium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Base Lithium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Base Lithium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Base Lithium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Base Lithium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Base Lithium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Base Lithium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Base Lithium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Base Lithium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Base Lithium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Base Lithium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Base Lithium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Base Lithium Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Base Lithium Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Base Lithium Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Lithium Carbonate
4.1.3 Lithium Chloride
