Refrigerant Gas Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refrigerant Gas in global, including the following market information:

Global Refrigerant Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Refrigerant Gas Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Refrigerant Gas companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refrigerant Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HCFC-22 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refrigerant Gas include Linde Group, Praxair, AGA, Messer, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Value Refrigerants Pvt. Ltd, Brothers Gas and QuZhou Bingcool Refrigerant Manufacture Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refrigerant Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refrigerant Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refrigerant Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HCFC-22

R134a

R404a

Global Refrigerant Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refrigerant Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refrigerators

Freezers

Air conditioners

Others

Global Refrigerant Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refrigerant Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refrigerant Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refrigerant Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refrigerant Gas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Refrigerant Gas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde Group

Praxair

AGA

Messer

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Value Refrigerants Pvt. Ltd

Brothers Gas

QuZhou Bingcool Refrigerant Manufacture Co

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refrigerant Gas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refrigerant Gas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refrigerant Gas Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refrigerant Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refrigerant Gas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Refrigerant Gas Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refrigerant Gas Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refrigerant Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refrigerant Gas Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Refrigerant Gas Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Refrigerant Gas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refrigerant Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Refrigerant Gas Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigerant Gas Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refrigerant Gas Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigerant Gas Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Refrigerant Gas Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 HCFC-22



