Plant Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Plant Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plant Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Plant Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plant Extract market was valued at 16550 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30610 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant Extract include Indena, Naturex, V. Mane Fils, Kalsec, Dohler GmbH, Martin Bauer, Aovca, IndenaSPA and Sabinsa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plant Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plant Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spices

Essential Oils

Phytochemicals

Phytomedicines

Others

Global Plant Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plant Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Others

Global Plant Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plant Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plant Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plant Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plant Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plant Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Indena

Naturex

V. Mane Fils

Kalsec

Dohler GmbH

Martin Bauer

Aovca

IndenaSPA

Sabinsa

BIOFORCE

Ipsen

