PBT Compound Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PBT Compound in global, including the following market information:
Global PBT Compound Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PBT Compound Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five PBT Compound companies in 2021 (%)
The global PBT Compound market was valued at 4437.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5252.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Unreinforced Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PBT Compound include BASF, Changchun, Lanxess, Sabic, Shinkong, DuPont, DSM, Mitsubishi and Ticona (Celanese), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PBT Compound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PBT Compound Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PBT Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Unreinforced Grade
Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced
Flame-retardant Grade
Others
Global PBT Compound Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PBT Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Industry
Electrical & Electronics
Mechanical Equipment
Others
Global PBT Compound Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PBT Compound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PBT Compound revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PBT Compound revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PBT Compound sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies PBT Compound sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Changchun
Lanxess
Sabic
Shinkong
DuPont
DSM
Mitsubishi
Ticona (Celanese)
WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)
Kolon
Toray
Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
BlueStar
LG Chem
Nan Ya
Evonik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PBT Compound Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PBT Compound Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PBT Compound Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PBT Compound Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PBT Compound Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PBT Compound Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PBT Compound Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PBT Compound Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PBT Compound Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PBT Compound Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PBT Compound Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PBT Compound Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PBT Compound Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PBT Compound Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PBT Compound Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PBT Compound Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PBT Compound Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Unreinforced Grade
4.1.3 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced
