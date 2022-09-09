PBT Compound Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PBT Compound in global, including the following market information:

Global PBT Compound Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PBT Compound Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five PBT Compound companies in 2021 (%)

The global PBT Compound market was valued at 4437.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5252.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unreinforced Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PBT Compound include BASF, Changchun, Lanxess, Sabic, Shinkong, DuPont, DSM, Mitsubishi and Ticona (Celanese), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PBT Compound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PBT Compound Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PBT Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unreinforced Grade

Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced

Flame-retardant Grade

Others

Global PBT Compound Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PBT Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical Equipment

Others

Global PBT Compound Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PBT Compound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PBT Compound revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PBT Compound revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PBT Compound sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PBT Compound sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Changchun

Lanxess

Sabic

Shinkong

DuPont

DSM

Mitsubishi

Ticona (Celanese)

WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)

Kolon

Toray

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

BlueStar

LG Chem

Nan Ya

Evonik

