Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The molecular formula of Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (CAS 10493-43-3) is C4F8O. PEVE is used in the manufacture of fluoropolymers and other specialty agrochemical and pharmaceutical applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) in global, including the following market information:

Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) include Chemours, Shenzhen Capchem Technology, Unimatec and Warshel Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Modified Fluororesin Comonomer

Organic Synthesis Intermediates

Others

Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours

Shenzhen Capchem Technology

Unimatec

Warshel Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Perfluoroe

