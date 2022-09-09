Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The molecular formula of Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (CAS 10493-43-3) is C4F8O. PEVE is used in the manufacture of fluoropolymers and other specialty agrochemical and pharmaceutical applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) in global, including the following market information:
Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) include Chemours, Shenzhen Capchem Technology, Unimatec and Warshel Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 98%
Purity 99%
Others
Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Modified Fluororesin Comonomer
Organic Synthesis Intermediates
Others
Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chemours
Shenzhen Capchem Technology
Unimatec
Warshel Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Perfluoroethylvinyl Ether (PEVE) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Perfluoroe
