Automotive Filler Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive filler pipe that send fuel from the fuel filler opening to the fuel tank.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Filler Pipe in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Filler Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Filler Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Filler Pipe companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Filler Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Fuel Filler Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Filler Pipe include Magna International (Canada), Plastic Omnium (France), Toyoda Gosei (Japan), Sumitomo Riko (Japan), Futaba Industrial (Japan), UNIPRES (Japan), Tower International (USA), Alfmeier Praezision (Germany) and Tokyo Radiator (Japan) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Filler Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Filler Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Filler Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Fuel Filler Pipe

Metal Fuel Filler Pipe

Global Automotive Filler Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Filler Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Filler Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Filler Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Filler Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Filler Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Filler Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Filler Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Magna International (Canada)

Plastic Omnium (France)

Toyoda Gosei (Japan)

Sumitomo Riko (Japan)

Futaba Industrial (Japan)

UNIPRES (Japan)

Tower International (USA)

Alfmeier Praezision (Germany)

Tokyo Radiator (Japan)

Kinugawa Rubber Industrial (Japan)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Filler Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Filler Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Filler Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Filler Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Filler Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Filler Pipe Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Filler Pipe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Filler Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Filler Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Filler Pipe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Filler Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Filler Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Filler Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Filler Pipe Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Filler Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Filler Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

