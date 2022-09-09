Isopropyl Myristate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isopropyl Myristate in global, including the following market information:

Global Isopropyl Myristate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isopropyl Myristate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/130348/global-isopropyl-myristate-market-2022-2028-806

Global top five Isopropyl Myristate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isopropyl Myristate market was valued at 71 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 97 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cosmetic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isopropyl Myristate include BASF, Akzo Nobel, Kunshan Huaxin Daily Chemicals, NanJing DongDe Chemicals, Shaanxi Top Pharm Chemical and Zhejiang Wumei Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isopropyl Myristate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isopropyl Myristate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isopropyl Myristate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Isopropyl Myristate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isopropyl Myristate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Global Isopropyl Myristate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isopropyl Myristate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isopropyl Myristate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isopropyl Myristate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isopropyl Myristate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Isopropyl Myristate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Akzo Nobel

Kunshan Huaxin Daily Chemicals

NanJing DongDe Chemicals

Shaanxi Top Pharm Chemical

Zhejiang Wumei Biotechnology

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130348/global-isopropyl-myristate-market-2022-2028-806

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isopropyl Myristate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isopropyl Myristate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isopropyl Myristate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isopropyl Myristate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isopropyl Myristate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isopropyl Myristate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isopropyl Myristate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isopropyl Myristate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isopropyl Myristate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isopropyl Myristate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isopropyl Myristate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isopropyl Myristate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isopropyl Myristate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isopropyl Myristate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isopropyl Myristate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isopropyl Myristate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Isopropyl Myr

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130348/global-isopropyl-myristate-market-2022-2028-806

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/