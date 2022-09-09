Heat Shrink Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Shrink Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Heat Shrink Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heat Shrink Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Heat Shrink Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heat Shrink Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heat Shrinkable Sleeves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heat Shrink Material include Raychem, Sumitomo Electric, Changyuan Group (CYG), Hongshang, Suzhou Huapeng, Phoenix Technology Group, Shenzhen Xufeng, Jiangsu Weldon and CYG Changtong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heat Shrink Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heat Shrink Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Heat Shrink Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heat Shrinkable Sleeves

Heat Shrinkable Tubes

Heat Shrinkable Cables

Other

Global Heat Shrink Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Heat Shrink Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics & Electric Power

High Speed Railway and Automobiles

Aerospace

Other

Global Heat Shrink Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Heat Shrink Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heat Shrink Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heat Shrink Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heat Shrink Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Heat Shrink Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Raychem

Sumitomo Electric

Changyuan Group (CYG)

Hongshang

Suzhou Huapeng

Phoenix Technology Group

Shenzhen Xufeng

Jiangsu Weldon

CYG Changtong

Jiangsu Dasheng

Shenzhen Woer Heat Shinkable Materials

Changchun Xianzhong

HuayiCable Accessories

Wuxi EL PONT Group

Raylinks

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heat Shrink Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heat Shrink Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heat Shrink Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heat Shrink Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heat Shrink Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heat Shrink Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heat Shrink Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heat Shrink Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heat Shrink Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heat Shrink Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heat Shrink Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Shrink Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Shrink Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Shrink Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Shrink Material Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Shrink Material Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

