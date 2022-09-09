Heat Shrink Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Shrink Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat Shrink Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Heat Shrink Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Heat Shrink Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heat Shrink Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heat Shrinkable Sleeves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heat Shrink Material include Raychem, Sumitomo Electric, Changyuan Group (CYG), Hongshang, Suzhou Huapeng, Phoenix Technology Group, Shenzhen Xufeng, Jiangsu Weldon and CYG Changtong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Heat Shrink Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Shrink Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Shrink Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Heat Shrinkable Sleeves
Heat Shrinkable Tubes
Heat Shrinkable Cables
Other
Global Heat Shrink Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Shrink Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics & Electric Power
High Speed Railway and Automobiles
Aerospace
Other
Global Heat Shrink Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Heat Shrink Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat Shrink Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat Shrink Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Heat Shrink Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Heat Shrink Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Raychem
Sumitomo Electric
Changyuan Group (CYG)
Hongshang
Suzhou Huapeng
Phoenix Technology Group
Shenzhen Xufeng
Jiangsu Weldon
CYG Changtong
Jiangsu Dasheng
Shenzhen Woer Heat Shinkable Materials
Changchun Xianzhong
HuayiCable Accessories
Wuxi EL PONT Group
Raylinks
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Shrink Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Shrink Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Shrink Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Shrink Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heat Shrink Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heat Shrink Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Shrink Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Shrink Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Shrink Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Shrink Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Shrink Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Shrink Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Shrink Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Shrink Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Shrink Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Shrink Material Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
