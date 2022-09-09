Automotive Floor Insulation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Insulating a floor means adding an insulatingmaterial beneath the floorboards, thereby reducing heat escaping through the floor into the ground.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Floor Insulation in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Floor Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Floor Insulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Floor Insulation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Floor Insulation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heat Insulation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Floor Insulation include Faurecia (France), Changchun Faway Automobile Components (China), Borgers (Germany), Chugai (Japan), Fuji (Japan), HP Pelzer (Japan), Hyogo Sangyo (Japan), Kanayama Kasei (Japan) and Minori Industry (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Floor Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Floor Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Floor Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heat Insulation

Sound Insulation

Noise Insulation

Global Automotive Floor Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Floor Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Floor Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Floor Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Floor Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Floor Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Floor Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Floor Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Faurecia (France)

Changchun Faway Automobile Components (China)

Borgers (Germany)

Chugai (Japan)

Fuji (Japan)

HP Pelzer (Japan)

Hyogo Sangyo (Japan)

Kanayama Kasei (Japan)

Minori Industry (Japan)

Nihon Tokushu Toryo (Japan)

Parker Asahi (Japan)

Sanko Gosei (Japan)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Floor Insulation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Floor Insulation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Floor Insulation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Floor Insulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Floor Insulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Floor Insulation Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Floor Insulation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Floor Insulation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Floor Insulation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Floor Insulation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Floor Insulation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Floor Insulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Floor Insulation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Floor Insulation Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Floor Insulation Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

