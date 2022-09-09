Dimethyl Oxalate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dimethyl Oxalate in global, including the following market information:
Global Dimethyl Oxalate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dimethyl Oxalate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Dimethyl Oxalate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dimethyl Oxalate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharma Grade Dimethyl Oxalate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dimethyl Oxalate include UBE Industries, Vertellus, CNPC, Triveni Chemical, Nanjing CHENGYI Chemicals, Zouping Qiyuan Chemical, Zibo Xusheng Chemical, Zao Zhuang Youlian Chemical and Zhonglan Industry. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dimethyl Oxalate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dimethyl Oxalate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dimethyl Oxalate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pharma Grade Dimethyl Oxalate
Industrial Grade Dimethyl Oxalate
Global Dimethyl Oxalate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dimethyl Oxalate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Agrochemical
Solvent and Plasticizer
Other
Global Dimethyl Oxalate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dimethyl Oxalate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dimethyl Oxalate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dimethyl Oxalate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dimethyl Oxalate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Dimethyl Oxalate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
UBE Industries
Vertellus
CNPC
Triveni Chemical
Nanjing CHENGYI Chemicals
Zouping Qiyuan Chemical
Zibo Xusheng Chemical
Zao Zhuang Youlian Chemical
Zhonglan Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dimethyl Oxalate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dimethyl Oxalate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dimethyl Oxalate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dimethyl Oxalate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dimethyl Oxalate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dimethyl Oxalate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dimethyl Oxalate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dimethyl Oxalate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dimethyl Oxalate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dimethyl Oxalate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dimethyl Oxalate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dimethyl Oxalate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dimethyl Oxalate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dimethyl Oxalate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dimethyl Oxalate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dimethyl Oxalate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dimethyl Oxalate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
