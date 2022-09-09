1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone in global, including the following market information:

Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/130355/global-methylpyrrolidinone-market-2022-2028-346

Global top five 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electronic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone include BASF, Ashland, Mitsubishi Chemical, Londellbasell, Dupont, MYJ, Yuneng Chemical, Eastman and Changxin Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electronic Grade

General Grade

Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polymerization Solvent

Coatings and Inks

lubricating Oil

Electronic Materials

Other

Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Ashland

Mitsubishi Chemical

Londellbasell

Dupont

MYJ

Yuneng Chemical

Eastman

Changxin Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

Jinlong Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130355/global-methylpyrrolidinone-market-2022-2028-346

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Companies

4 S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130355/global-methylpyrrolidinone-market-2022-2028-346

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/