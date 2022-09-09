1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone in global, including the following market information:
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone include BASF, Ashland, Mitsubishi Chemical, Londellbasell, Dupont, MYJ, Yuneng Chemical, Eastman and Changxin Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electronic Grade
General Grade
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Polymerization Solvent
Coatings and Inks
lubricating Oil
Electronic Materials
Other
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Ashland
Mitsubishi Chemical
Londellbasell
Dupont
MYJ
Yuneng Chemical
Eastman
Changxin Chemical
Rida Bio-Technology
Guangming Chemicals
Ruian Chemical
Jinlong Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Companies
