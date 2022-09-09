Spandex Yarn Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spandex Yarn in global, including the following market information:

Global Spandex Yarn Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spandex Yarn Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Spandex Yarn companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spandex Yarn market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solution Dry Spinning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spandex Yarn include Invista, Dupont, Toray Industries, Indorama, Hyosung, Taekwang Industrial, Asahi Kasei, Zhejiang Huafon Spandex and ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spandex Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spandex Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Spandex Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solution Dry Spinning

Solution Wet Spinning

Others

Global Spandex Yarn Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Spandex Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apparel & Clothing

Medical & Healthcare

Others

Global Spandex Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Spandex Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spandex Yarn revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spandex Yarn revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spandex Yarn sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Spandex Yarn sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Invista

Dupont

Toray Industries

Indorama

Hyosung

Taekwang Industrial

Asahi Kasei

Zhejiang Huafon Spandex

ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group

Highsun Group

Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group

Yantai Tayho Advanced materials

Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex

Taekwang Industrial

TK Chemical Corporation

Xiamen Lilong Spandex

