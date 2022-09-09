Filtrate-reducing Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Filtrate-reducing Additive is a chemical additive used to control the loss of fluid to the formation through filtration. In cementing operations, loss of the aqueous phase can severely affect the performance of the slurry and set cement.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Filtrate-reducing Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Filtrate-reducing Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Filtrate-reducing Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetically Modified Natural Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Filtrate-reducing Additives include Schlumberger, BASF, Halliburton, Nouryon, Newpark Resources Inc, Kemira OYJ, Clariant, Solvay and Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Filtrate-reducing Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Synthetically Modified Natural Additives
Synthetic Additives
Natural Additives
Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Drilling Fluid
Cement Slurry
Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Filtrate-reducing Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Filtrate-reducing Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Filtrate-reducing Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Filtrate-reducing Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schlumberger
BASF
Halliburton
Nouryon
Newpark Resources Inc
Kemira OYJ
Clariant
Solvay
Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals
Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd
Dow Chemical
Omnova Solutions
Aubin Group
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Innospec
Ashland
Universal Driling Fluids
Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America
Tianjin Kelioil Engineering Material and Technology Co., Ltd.
Elkem Asa
Alwintec (Alwaad International Company)
Unikem
Dosas (Dutch Oilfield Supply and Services)
Ineos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Filtrate-reducing Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Filtrate-reducing Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Filtrate-reducing Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filtrate-reducing Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Filtrate-reducing Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
