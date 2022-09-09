Filtrate-reducing Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Filtrate-reducing Additive is a chemical additive used to control the loss of fluid to the formation through filtration. In cementing operations, loss of the aqueous phase can severely affect the performance of the slurry and set cement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Filtrate-reducing Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Filtrate-reducing Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Filtrate-reducing Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthetically Modified Natural Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Filtrate-reducing Additives include Schlumberger, BASF, Halliburton, Nouryon, Newpark Resources Inc, Kemira OYJ, Clariant, Solvay and Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Filtrate-reducing Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthetically Modified Natural Additives

Synthetic Additives

Natural Additives

Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drilling Fluid

Cement Slurry

Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Filtrate-reducing Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Filtrate-reducing Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Filtrate-reducing Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Filtrate-reducing Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schlumberger

BASF

Halliburton

Nouryon

Newpark Resources Inc

Kemira OYJ

Clariant

Solvay

Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals

Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd

Dow Chemical

Omnova Solutions

Aubin Group

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Innospec

Ashland

Universal Driling Fluids

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America

Tianjin Kelioil Engineering Material and Technology Co., Ltd.

Elkem Asa

Alwintec (Alwaad International Company)

Unikem

Dosas (Dutch Oilfield Supply and Services)

Ineos

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Filtrate-reducing Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Filtrate-reducing Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Filtrate-reducing Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Filtrate-reducing Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filtrate-reducing Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Filtrate-reducing Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

