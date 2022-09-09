Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants in global, including the following market information:
Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethoxylates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants include Akzonobel, BASF, Clariant, Evonik, Croda, Stepan Company, Huntsman, Kao and Galaxy Surfactants, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ethoxylates
Fatty Acid Esters of Polyhydroxy Compounds
Amine Oxides
Others
Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home & Personal Care
Agrochemicals
Oil Field Chemicals
Textiles
Others
Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzonobel
BASF
Clariant
Evonik
Croda
Stepan Company
Huntsman
Kao
Galaxy Surfactants
Oxiteno SA
Dowdupont
Solvay
Air Products and Chemicals
Helena Chemical Company
Nufarm
Wilbur-Ellis Company
Ensapol
Unger Fabrikker
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nonionic L
