Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants in global, including the following market information:

Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethoxylates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants include Akzonobel, BASF, Clariant, Evonik, Croda, Stepan Company, Huntsman, Kao and Galaxy Surfactants, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethoxylates

Fatty Acid Esters of Polyhydroxy Compounds

Amine Oxides

Others

Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home & Personal Care

Agrochemicals

Oil Field Chemicals

Textiles

Others

Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzonobel

BASF

Clariant

Evonik

Croda

Stepan Company

Huntsman

Kao

Galaxy Surfactants

Oxiteno SA

Dowdupont

Solvay

Air Products and Chemicals

Helena Chemical Company

Nufarm

Wilbur-Ellis Company

Ensapol

Unger Fabrikker

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonionic Low-foaming Surfactants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nonionic L

