Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Methyl methacrylate butadiene styrene is also known as impact modified Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA), It has a typical core-shell structure. This polymer has excellent clarity, high stiffness, high impact performance and easy processability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene in global, including the following market information:
Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transparent Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene include Kaneka, Dow, Mitsubishi, LG Chem, Arkema, Denka, Formosa Plastics, INEOS Styrolution and Wanda Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Transparent Type
Non-transparent Type
Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rigid PVC
Semirigid PVC
Flexible PVC
Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kaneka
Dow
Mitsubishi
LG Chem
Arkema
Denka
Formosa Plastics
INEOS Styrolution
Wanda Chemical
Ruifeng Chemical
Rike Chemical
Yuefeng Polymer
Sundow Polymers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene Pl
