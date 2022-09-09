Acoustic Insulating Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acoustic Insulating Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Acoustic Insulating Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acoustic Insulating Materials market was valued at 4907.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6100.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mineral & Rock Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acoustic Insulating Materials include Rockwool, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Knauf, K-FLEX, Paroc, Armacell, BASF and Johns Manville, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acoustic Insulating Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mineral & Rock Wool
Fiberglass & Glass Wool
Foamed Plastic
Others
Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building & Construction
Automotive
Others
Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acoustic Insulating Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acoustic Insulating Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acoustic Insulating Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Acoustic Insulating Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rockwool
Saint-Gobain
Owens Corning
Knauf
K-FLEX
Paroc
Armacell
BASF
Johns Manville
Kingspan Group
Trelleborg
Fletcher Insulation
Cellecta
CSR Building Products
Meisei
Autex Industries
SRS
Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials
Trocellen
Hush Acoustics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acoustic Insulating Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acoustic Insulating Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acoustic Insulating Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Insulating Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acoustic Insulating Materials Companies
3.8
