Acoustic Insulating Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acoustic Insulating Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Acoustic Insulating Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acoustic Insulating Materials market was valued at 4907.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6100.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mineral & Rock Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acoustic Insulating Materials include Rockwool, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Knauf, K-FLEX, Paroc, Armacell, BASF and Johns Manville, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acoustic Insulating Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mineral & Rock Wool

Fiberglass & Glass Wool

Foamed Plastic

Others

Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Others

Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acoustic Insulating Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acoustic Insulating Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acoustic Insulating Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Acoustic Insulating Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rockwool

Saint-Gobain

Owens Corning

Knauf

K-FLEX

Paroc

Armacell

BASF

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group

Trelleborg

Fletcher Insulation

Cellecta

CSR Building Products

Meisei

Autex Industries

SRS

Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials

Trocellen

Hush Acoustics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acoustic Insulating Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acoustic Insulating Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acoustic Insulating Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acoustic Insulating Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Insulating Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acoustic Insulating Materials Companies

