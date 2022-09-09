Seed Treatment Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Seed Treatment Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Seed Treatment Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Seed Treatment Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Insecticides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Seed Treatment Additives include Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm, FMC, Arysta Lifescience, Sumitomo Chemical and UPL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Seed Treatment Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Seed Treatment Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Insecticides
Fungicides
Biologics
Others
Global Seed Treatment Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Other Crops
Global Seed Treatment Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Seed Treatment Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Seed Treatment Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Seed Treatment Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Seed Treatment Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer
Syngenta
BASF
Corteva Agriscience
Nufarm
FMC
Arysta Lifescience
Sumitomo Chemical
UPL
Incotec
Germains
Novozymes
Adama Agricultural
Advanced Biological Marketing
Koppert Biological System
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Seed Treatment Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Seed Treatment Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Seed Treatment Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Seed Treatment Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Seed Treatment Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Seed Treatment Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Seed Treatment Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Seed Treatment Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Seed Treatment Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Seed Treatment Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Seed Treatment Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Seed Treatment Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seed Treatment Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Seed Treatment Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seed Treatment Additives Companies
4 S
