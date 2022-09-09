Automotive Parking Brake Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive parking brake is used to keep the vehicle stationary and in many cases also perform an emergency stop.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Parking Brake in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Parking Brake companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Parking Brake market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Drum Brake Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Parking Brake include ADVICS (Japan), Continental (Germany), Magna International (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (Korea), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Mando (Korea), Brembo (Italy) and F-TECH (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Parking Brake manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Parking Brake Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Drum Brake Type
Disc Brake Type
Global Automotive Parking Brake Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Parking Brake Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Parking Brake revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Parking Brake revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Parking Brake sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Parking Brake sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADVICS (Japan)
Continental (Germany)
Magna International (Canada)
Aisin Seiki (Japan)
Hyundai Mobis (Korea)
Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)
Mando (Korea)
Brembo (Italy)
F-TECH (Japan)
LISI Group (France)
Nissin Kogyo (Japan)
DURA Automotive Systems (USA)
SL (Korea)
Fawer Automotive Parts (China)
Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic (China)
erae Automotive Systems (Korea)
Tata AutoComp Systems (India)
LEAD (Japan)
Al Ko Kober (Italy)
Ficosa International (Spain)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Parking Brake Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Parking Brake Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Parking Brake Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Parking Brake Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Parking Brake Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Parking Brake Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Parking Brake Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Parking Brake Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Parking Brake Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Parking Brake Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Parking Brake Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Parking Brake Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Parking Brake Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Parking Brake Companies
4 S
