Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gadolinium oxide is a white odorless amorphous powder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity?99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide include Solvay, Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group, Ganzhou Jiatong, Yongzhou Xiangjiang Xitu, Zhujiang Xitu, Goring Rare Earth and Chengdu Dayang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity?99%
Purity?99%
Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fluorescent Material
Control Material
Magnetic Bubble Material
Others
Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solvay
Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group
Ganzhou Jiatong
Yongzhou Xiangjiang Xitu
Zhujiang Xitu
Goring Rare Earth
Chengdu Dayang Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Grade Gadolinium Oxide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/