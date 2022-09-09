Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mineral wool is an ideal material for roof insulation

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mineral Wool Roof Insulation in global, including the following market information:

Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Mineral Wool Roof Insulation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rockwool Roof Insulation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mineral Wool Roof Insulation include ROCKWOOL, Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, Asia Cuanon, Johns Manville, CertainTeed Corp, Roxul Inc., Rock Wool Manufacturing and USG Interiors and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mineral Wool Roof Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rockwool Roof Insulation

Glass Wool Roof Insulation

Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pitch Roof Insulation

Flat Roof Insulation

Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mineral Wool Roof Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mineral Wool Roof Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mineral Wool Roof Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Mineral Wool Roof Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ROCKWOOL

Knauf Insulation

Saint-Gobain

Asia Cuanon

Johns Manville

CertainTeed Corp

Roxul Inc.

Rock Wool Manufacturing

USG Interiors

Owens Corning

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mineral Wool Roof Insulation Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

