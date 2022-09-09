Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A automotive heater solenoid valve will control the flow and pressure in a device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Acting Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve include Otto Egelhof (Germany), Shanghai Heng’an Auto Air Conditioner (China), Shanghai Sogreat Electronic Tech (China), Sunly Autoparts And Coolerparts (China) and Zhejiang Xinjin Air Conditioning Equipment (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct Acting Type

Internally Piloted Type

Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Otto Egelhof (Germany)

Shanghai Heng’an Auto Air Conditioner (China)

Shanghai Sogreat Electronic Tech (China)

Sunly Autoparts And Coolerparts (China)

Zhejiang Xinjin Air Conditioning Equipment (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Heater Solenoid Valve Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive

