Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) is a three-terminal power semiconductor device primarily used as an electronic switch which, as it was developed, came to combine high efficiency and fast switching.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Converter IGBT Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Converter IGBT Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
30 A Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Converter IGBT Devices include Denso (Japan), Fuji Electric (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Rohm (Japan) and Panasonic (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Converter IGBT Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
30 A Type
400 A Type
600 A Type
1200 A Type
Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Converter IGBT Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Converter IGBT Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Converter IGBT Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Converter IGBT Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Denso (Japan)
Fuji Electric (Japan)
Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
Rohm (Japan)
Panasonic (Japan)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Converter IGBT Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
