Automotive Interior Trim Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An automobile trim refers to the standard equipment and features of a given car model (sun roof, navi, etc.).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Interior Trim in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Interior Trim Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Interior Trim Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Interior Trim companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Interior Trim market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Leather Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Interior Trim include Alutrim (Germany), Auria Solutions (UK), Borgers Sued (Germany), Johann Borgers Berlin (Germany), Magna (Canada), Zytek Automotive (UK), ZANA (Japan), Atra Plastics (Shanghai) (China) and BAIC Hanil Automotive Trim Co., Ltd. (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Interior Trim manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Interior Trim Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Interior Trim Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Leather
Textile/Fabric
Chemical Polymers
Others
Global Automotive Interior Trim Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Interior Trim Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Interior Trim Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Interior Trim Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Interior Trim revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Interior Trim revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Interior Trim sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Interior Trim sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alutrim (Germany)
Auria Solutions (UK)
Borgers Sued (Germany)
Johann Borgers Berlin (Germany)
Magna (Canada)
Zytek Automotive (UK)
ZANA (Japan)
Atra Plastics (Shanghai) (China)
BAIC Hanil Automotive Trim Co., Ltd. (China)
Baoding Xincheng Auto Parts (China)
Beijing BAI DAS Automotive Systems (China)
Changchun Xinquan Zhihe Automotive Trim Systems (China)
Changshu Mono-Hirosawa Automotive Trim (China)
Changxing Sailing Automotive Trim Systems (China)
Changzhou Tiannuo Molding (China)
Chongqing Faurecia Changpeng Auto Parts (China)
Chongqing Maigao Auto Parts (China)
Chongqing Sokon Automobile Parts (China)
Chongqing Zhengze Automotive Parts (China)
Danyang Jiangyang Automotive Ornaments (China)
Dongguan Jiali Automotive Trim (China)
Dongguan Taica Hirosawa Technologies (China)
Faurecia (Liuzhou) Automotive Interior (China)
Futuris Automotive Components (Wuxi) (China)
Hangzhou Juxian Auto Parts Manufacturing (China)
IAC (Shanghai) Automotive Components Technology (China)
Jiangsu Prosperity Vehicle Industry (China)
Jiangsu Tianju Lamp Industrial (China)
Jiangsu Vanke Vehicle (China)
Jiangxi Xiezhong Automotive Internal-Decorations (China)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Interior Trim Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Interior Trim Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Interior Trim Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Interior Trim Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Interior Trim Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Interior Trim Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Interior Trim Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Interior Trim Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Interior Trim Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Interior Trim Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Interior Trim Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Interior Trim Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Interior Trim Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Interior Trim Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Interior Trim Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Interior Trim Companies
4 S
