ICP Etchers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
ICP Etchers use chemically reactive plasma to etch materials under low pressure conditions, and may be combined with ion-induced etching. Its independent control of ion flux enables a high degree of process flexibility, and is often used in device manufacturing in the specialized semiconductor market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of ICP Etchers in global, including the following market information:
Global ICP Etchers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ICP Etchers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five ICP Etchers companies in 2021 (%)
The global ICP Etchers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Open-Load Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ICP Etchers include Samco, Oxford Instruments, Plasma-Therm, Trion Technology, Mattson Technology, Orbotech Ltd, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Gigalane and INVENIA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ICP Etchers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ICP Etchers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ICP Etchers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Open-Load
Lock-Load
Global ICP Etchers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ICP Etchers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Machine Manufacture
Building
Other
Global ICP Etchers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ICP Etchers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ICP Etchers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ICP Etchers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ICP Etchers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies ICP Etchers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samco
Oxford Instruments
Plasma-Therm
Trion Technology
Mattson Technology
Orbotech Ltd
SENTECH Instruments GmbH
Gigalane
INVENIA
AMEC INC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ICP Etchers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ICP Etchers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ICP Etchers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ICP Etchers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ICP Etchers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ICP Etchers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ICP Etchers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ICP Etchers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ICP Etchers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ICP Etchers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ICP Etchers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ICP Etchers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ICP Etchers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ICP Etchers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ICP Etchers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ICP Etchers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global ICP Etchers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Open-Load
4.1.3 Lock-Load
4.2 By Type – Global ICP Etchers Revenue
