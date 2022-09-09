ICP Etchers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ICP Etchers use chemically reactive plasma to etch materials under low pressure conditions, and may be combined with ion-induced etching. Its independent control of ion flux enables a high degree of process flexibility, and is often used in device manufacturing in the specialized semiconductor market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ICP Etchers in global, including the following market information:

Global ICP Etchers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ICP Etchers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five ICP Etchers companies in 2021 (%)

The global ICP Etchers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Open-Load Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ICP Etchers include Samco, Oxford Instruments, Plasma-Therm, Trion Technology, Mattson Technology, Orbotech Ltd, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Gigalane and INVENIA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ICP Etchers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ICP Etchers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ICP Etchers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Open-Load

Lock-Load

Global ICP Etchers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ICP Etchers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Machine Manufacture

Building

Other

Global ICP Etchers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ICP Etchers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ICP Etchers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ICP Etchers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ICP Etchers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies ICP Etchers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samco

Oxford Instruments

Plasma-Therm

Trion Technology

Mattson Technology

Orbotech Ltd

SENTECH Instruments GmbH

Gigalane

INVENIA

AMEC INC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ICP Etchers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ICP Etchers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ICP Etchers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ICP Etchers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ICP Etchers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ICP Etchers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ICP Etchers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ICP Etchers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ICP Etchers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ICP Etchers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ICP Etchers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ICP Etchers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ICP Etchers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ICP Etchers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ICP Etchers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ICP Etchers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global ICP Etchers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Open-Load

4.1.3 Lock-Load

4.2 By Type – Global ICP Etchers Revenue

