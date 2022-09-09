Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lithotripsy Devices are used to break stones in body. It has four components, which include a shockwave generator, a coupling system, a focusing system, and an imaging and localization unit.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Intelligent Identification System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device include Boston Scientific, Olympus, Siemens Medical Solutions, DirexGroup, Storz Medical, Dornier MedTech, Allengers Medical Systems, New Star Lasers and Bard Medical Division, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Intelligent Identification System

Lithotripsy Device

Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boston Scientific

Olympus

Siemens Medical Solutions

DirexGroup

Storz Medical

Dornier MedTech

Allengers Medical Systems

New Star Lasers

Bard Medical Division

Coloplast Group

Cook Medical

EDAP TMS

E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems

Lumenis

Richard Wolf GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Pl

