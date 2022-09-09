Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

FNA (Fine Needle Aspiration) is to insert a thin needle into the nodular lesion, extract some cells, and distinguish whether the nodule is benign or malignant under a microscope. FNA Biopsy Needle is a medical needle needed for this diagnosis and treatment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles in global, including the following market information:

Global Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bone Cement Needle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles include APRIOMED, Boston Scientific, Integer Holdings Corporation, Cordis, UROVISION, Oscor, AprioMed, Merit Medica and Medi-Globe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bone Cement Needle

Bone Biopsy Needle

Lung Biopsy Needle

Suction Needle

Other

Global Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Renal Biopsy

Liver Biopsy

Breast Cancer Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Others

Global Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

APRIOMED

Boston Scientific

Integer Holdings Corporation

Cordis

UROVISION

Oscor

AprioMed

Merit Medica

Medi-Globe

MitraClip

COOK MEDICAL

