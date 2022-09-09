Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon Electric Panel Heater is a panel heater with graphite carbon as the heating element. With environmental protection and high efficiency, it is becoming more and more popular in domestic, commercial and industrial heating.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Electric Panel Heaters in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Carbon Electric Panel Heaters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Crystal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Electric Panel Heaters include Viessmann Group, BYECOLD, Nobo Heaters, Infrared Panels NZ, Veito UK and Heat-On, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Electric Panel Heaters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon Crystal
Carbon Fiber
Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Family
Office
Hotel
Restaurant
School
Hospital
Other
Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carbon Electric Panel Heaters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carbon Electric Panel Heaters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carbon Electric Panel Heaters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Carbon Electric Panel Heaters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Viessmann Group
BYECOLD
Nobo Heaters
Infrared Panels NZ
Veito UK
Heat-On
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Electric Panel Heaters Companies
