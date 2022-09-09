Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A CT scan, also known as computed tomography scan, and formerly known as a computerized axial tomography scan or CAT scan,makes use of computer-processed combinations of many X-ray measurements taken from different angles to produce cross-sectional (tomographic) images (virtual “slices”) of specific areas of a scanned object, allowing the user to see inside the object without cutting.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment market was valued at 197.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 306.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stationary Computed Tomography Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment include Bruker, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Nikon Corporation, OMRON Corporation and ZEISS International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stationary Computed Tomography Equipment

Portable Computed Tomography Equipment

Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Car

Aerospace

Electronic Products

Oil And Gas

Other

Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bruker

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Nikon Corporation

OMRON Corporation

ZEISS International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 I

