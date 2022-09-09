Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Coalbed Methane (CBM) refers to methane that is found in coal seams. It is formed during the process of coalification, the transformation of plant material into coal. CBM is also known as virgin coal seam methane or coal seam gas. It is widely considered an “unconventional” source of natural gas. In the United States, CBM is a valuable resource that accounts for about 5 percent of total U.S. natural gas production annually.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coalbed Methane (CBM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Cubic Meters)
Global top five Coalbed Methane (CBM) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coalbed Methane (CBM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coal Mines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coalbed Methane (CBM) include Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy), BP, ConocoPhillips, Australia Pacific LNG, Santos, Anglo Coal, Arrow Energy, Ember Resources and Encana, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coalbed Methane (CBM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Cubic Meters)
Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coal Mines
CBM Wells
Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Cubic Meters)
Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Generation
Industrial Fuel
Cooking Fuel
Vehicle Fuel
Others
Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Cubic Meters)
Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coalbed Methane (CBM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coalbed Methane (CBM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coalbed Methane (CBM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Cubic Meters)
Key companies Coalbed Methane (CBM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy)
BP
ConocoPhillips
Australia Pacific LNG
Santos
Anglo Coal
Arrow Energy
Ember Resources
Encana
AAG Energy
G3 Exploration
Carbon Creek Energy
CONSOL Energy
Pioneer Natural Resources
GEECL
Gazprom
Shell (QGC)
Constellation Energy Partners
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coalbed Methane (CBM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coalbed Methane (CBM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coalbed Methane (CBM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coalbed Methane (CBM) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coalbed Methane (CBM) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coalbed Methane (CBM) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
