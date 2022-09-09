Underwater Treadmills Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Underwater Treadmill is a treadmill placed in a swimming pool, or a stand-alone module. The modular unit consists of a fitness room, a water storage tank and a console. The water is filtered and heated to make the patient comfortable. The buoyancy of water reduces the pressure on joints, viscosity provides resistance for strength training, and hydrostatic pressure helps support the body and provides a safe training environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Underwater Treadmills in global, including the following market information:

Global Underwater Treadmills Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Underwater Treadmills Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Underwater Treadmills companies in 2021 (%)

The global Underwater Treadmills market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Independent Modular Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Underwater Treadmills include EWAC Medical, Hudson Aquatic Systems, PHYSIO-TECH, Endless Pools, Hydro Physio, HydroWorx, SwimEx, KRUUSE and H2O For Fitness. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Underwater Treadmills manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Underwater Treadmills Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Underwater Treadmills Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Independent Modular

Fusion

Freestyle

Other

Global Underwater Treadmills Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Underwater Treadmills Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Household

Global Underwater Treadmills Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Underwater Treadmills Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Underwater Treadmills revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Underwater Treadmills revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Underwater Treadmills sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Underwater Treadmills sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EWAC Medical

Hudson Aquatic Systems

PHYSIO-TECH

Endless Pools

Hydro Physio

HydroWorx

SwimEx

KRUUSE

H2O For Fitness

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Underwater Treadmills Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Underwater Treadmills Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Underwater Treadmills Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Underwater Treadmills Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Underwater Treadmills Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Underwater Treadmills Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Underwater Treadmills Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Underwater Treadmills Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Underwater Treadmills Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Underwater Treadmills Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Underwater Treadmills Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Underwater Treadmills Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Underwater Treadmills Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underwater Treadmills Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Underwater Treadmills Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underwater Treadmills Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

