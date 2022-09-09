Spa Blowers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Spa Blower is a device used to generate billions of bubbles in the water and can provide a powerful and powerful bubble massage at a spa. The blower has many different outlets and is easy to replace.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spa Blowers in global, including the following market information:
Global Spa Blowers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Spa Blowers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Spa Blowers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spa Blowers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Centrifugal Blower Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spa Blowers include Pentair Pool, Davey Water, AstralPool, Balboa Water Group, Hayward Industries, Busch Group, CG AirSyst?mesInc, Waterco and SPANET, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Spa Blowers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spa Blowers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Spa Blowers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Centrifugal Blower
Screw Blower
Roots Blower
Others
Global Spa Blowers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Spa Blowers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Swimming Pool
Spa
Jacuzzi
Other
Global Spa Blowers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Spa Blowers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Spa Blowers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Spa Blowers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Spa Blowers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Spa Blowers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pentair Pool
Davey Water
AstralPool
Balboa Water Group
Hayward Industries
Busch Group
CG AirSyst?mesInc
Waterco
SPANET
Waterway Plastics
Hydro Quip
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spa Blowers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spa Blowers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spa Blowers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spa Blowers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spa Blowers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Spa Blowers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spa Blowers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spa Blowers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spa Blowers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spa Blowers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spa Blowers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spa Blowers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spa Blowers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spa Blowers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spa Blowers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spa Blowers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Spa Blowers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Centrifugal Blower
4.1.3 Screw Blower
4.1.4 Roots Blower
