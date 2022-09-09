Nature Dried Blueberries Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Blueberries are sweet fruits having several health aiding properties. Blueberries are perishable and hence are spoiled easily. To preserve blueberries and to use it in several applications, blueberries are dried to remove the water content.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nature Dried Blueberries in global, including the following market information:
Global Nature Dried Blueberries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nature Dried Blueberries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Nature Dried Blueberries companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nature Dried Blueberries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Slices & Granulates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nature Dried Blueberries include Costco, Holland & Barrett, Walmart, Tesco, Eden Foods, Angas Park, Traina Foods, Royal Nut Company and Emergency Essentials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nature Dried Blueberries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nature Dried Blueberries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nature Dried Blueberries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Slices & Granulates
Powder
Whole Dried Fruits
Global Nature Dried Blueberries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nature Dried Blueberries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bakery Products
Confectionaries
Dairy Products
Beverages
Cereal & Snack Bars
Other
Global Nature Dried Blueberries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nature Dried Blueberries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nature Dried Blueberries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nature Dried Blueberries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nature Dried Blueberries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Nature Dried Blueberries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Costco
Holland & Barrett
Walmart
Tesco
Eden Foods
Angas Park
Traina Foods
Royal Nut Company
Emergency Essentials
OOSH
Natierra
Karmiq
Suma
Harvest Fields
Oskri
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nature Dried Blueberries Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nature Dried Blueberries Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nature Dried Blueberries Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nature Dried Blueberries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nature Dried Blueberries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nature Dried Blueberries Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nature Dried Blueberries Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nature Dried Blueberries Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nature Dried Blueberries Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nature Dried Blueberries Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nature Dried Blueberries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nature Dried Blueberries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nature Dried Blueberries Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nature Dried Blueberries Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nature Dried Blueberries Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nature Dried Blueberries Companies
4 S
