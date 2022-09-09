Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) is innoxious and soluble in water, it can be used in situations of alkaline and high concentration without scale sediment. PAAS can disperse the microcrystals or microsand of calcium carbonate, calcium phosphate and calcium sulfate. PAAS is used as scale inhibition and dispersant for circulating cool water system, papermaking, weave, dyeing, ceramic, painting, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

30% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) include Kelien Water Purification Technology, IRO Group, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment, Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals, Hongye Holding Group, ShanDong XinTai Water Treatment, Shandong Dongtai Water Treatment, Weifang Senya Chemical and Jiangsu Oumao Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

30% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium

40% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium

45% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium

50% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium

Others

Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Papermaking

Dyeing & Painting

Power Plants

Iron & Steel Factories

Chemical Fertilizer Plants

Refineries

Others

Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kelien Water Purification Technology

IRO Group

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment

Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals

Hongye Holding Group

ShanDong XinTai Water Treatment

Shandong Dongtai Water Treatment

Weifang Senya Chemical

Jiangsu Oumao Chemical

Changzhou Yao's Tongde Chemical

Shandong ThFine Chemical

Zouping Boyi Chemical

Henan Xinxiang No.7 Chemical

Dongtao Chemical Co., Ltd.

