Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) is innoxious and soluble in water, it can be used in situations of alkaline and high concentration without scale sediment. PAAS can disperse the microcrystals or microsand of calcium carbonate, calcium phosphate and calcium sulfate. PAAS is used as scale inhibition and dispersant for circulating cool water system, papermaking, weave, dyeing, ceramic, painting, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
30% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) include Kelien Water Purification Technology, IRO Group, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment, Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals, Hongye Holding Group, ShanDong XinTai Water Treatment, Shandong Dongtai Water Treatment, Weifang Senya Chemical and Jiangsu Oumao Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
30% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium
40% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium
45% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium
50% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium
Others
Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Papermaking
Dyeing & Painting
Power Plants
Iron & Steel Factories
Chemical Fertilizer Plants
Refineries
Others
Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kelien Water Purification Technology
IRO Group
Shandong Taihe Water Treatment
Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals
Hongye Holding Group
ShanDong XinTai Water Treatment
Shandong Dongtai Water Treatment
Weifang Senya Chemical
Jiangsu Oumao Chemical
Changzhou Yao's Tongde Chemical
Shandong ThFine Chemical
Zouping Boyi Chemical
Henan Xinxiang No.7 Chemical
Dongtao Chemical Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Compani
