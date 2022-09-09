Fitness Equipment Mat Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Fitness Equipment Mat Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Fitness Equipment Mat Scope and Market Size

Fitness Equipment Mat market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fitness Equipment Mat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fitness Equipment Mat market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Yoga Mat

Treadmill Mat

Others

Segment by Application

Home

Commercial

Others

The report on the Fitness Equipment Mat market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Manduka, LLC

Apache Mills

Body Solid

SPRI Products Inc

Bowflex

Kettler

adidas

LifeSpan Fitness

Nike

Proform

Rb Rubber Products

Sammons Preston

Merrithew Corporation

Jade Yoga

Stamina Products

SuperMats

Balanced Body

Aeromat

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

Power Systems

Weider Global Nutrition, LLC

Trimax

Gaiam

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Fitness Equipment Mat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fitness Equipment Mat market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fitness Equipment Mat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fitness Equipment Mat with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fitness Equipment Mat submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Fitness Equipment Mat Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Fitness Equipment Mat Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fitness Equipment Mat Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fitness Equipment Mat Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fitness Equipment Mat Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fitness Equipment Mat ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fitness Equipment Mat Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fitness Equipment Mat Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fitness Equipment Mat Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fitness Equipment Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fitness Equipment Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Mat Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fitness Equipment Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fitness Equipment Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fitness Equipment Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fitness Equipment Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fitness Equipment Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fitness Equipment Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Manduka, LLC

7.1.1 Manduka, LLC Corporation Information

7.1.2 Manduka, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Manduka, LLC Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Manduka, LLC Fitness Equipment Mat Products Offered

7.1.5 Manduka, LLC Recent Development

7.2 Apache Mills

7.2.1 Apache Mills Corporation Information

7.2.2 Apache Mills Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Apache Mills Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Apache Mills Fitness Equipment Mat Products Offered

7.2.5 Apache Mills Recent Development

7.3 Body Solid

7.3.1 Body Solid Corporation Information

7.3.2 Body Solid Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Body Solid Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Body Solid Fitness Equipment Mat Products Offered

7.3.5 Body Solid Recent Development

7.4 SPRI Products Inc

7.4.1 SPRI Products Inc Corporation Information

7.4.2 SPRI Products Inc Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SPRI Products Inc Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SPRI Products Inc Fitness Equipment Mat Products Offered

7.4.5 SPRI Products Inc Recent Development

7.5 Bowflex

7.5.1 Bowflex Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bowflex Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bowflex Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bowflex Fitness Equipment Mat Products Offered

7.5.5 Bowflex Recent Development

7.6 Kettler

7.6.1 Kettler Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kettler Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kettler Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kettler Fitness Equipment Mat Products Offered

7.6.5 Kettler Recent Development

7.7 adidas

7.7.1 adidas Corporation Information

7.7.2 adidas Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 adidas Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 adidas Fitness Equipment Mat Products Offered

7.7.5 adidas Recent Development

7.8 LifeSpan Fitness

7.8.1 LifeSpan Fitness Corporation Information

7.8.2 LifeSpan Fitness Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LifeSpan Fitness Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LifeSpan Fitness Fitness Equipment Mat Products Offered

7.8.5 LifeSpan Fitness Recent Development

7.9 Nike

7.9.1 Nike Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nike Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nike Fitness Equipment Mat Products Offered

7.9.5 Nike Recent Development

7.10 Proform

7.10.1 Proform Corporation Information

7.10.2 Proform Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Proform Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Proform Fitness Equipment Mat Products Offered

7.10.5 Proform Recent Development

7.11 Rb Rubber Products

7.11.1 Rb Rubber Products Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rb Rubber Products Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Rb Rubber Products Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Rb Rubber Products Fitness Equipment Mat Products Offered

7.11.5 Rb Rubber Products Recent Development

7.12 Sammons Preston

7.12.1 Sammons Preston Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sammons Preston Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sammons Preston Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sammons Preston Products Offered

7.12.5 Sammons Preston Recent Development

7.13 Merrithew Corporation

7.13.1 Merrithew Corporation Corporation Information

7.13.2 Merrithew Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Merrithew Corporation Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Merrithew Corporation Products Offered

7.13.5 Merrithew Corporation Recent Development

7.14 Jade Yoga

7.14.1 Jade Yoga Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jade Yoga Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jade Yoga Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jade Yoga Products Offered

7.14.5 Jade Yoga Recent Development

7.15 Stamina Products

7.15.1 Stamina Products Corporation Information

7.15.2 Stamina Products Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Stamina Products Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Stamina Products Products Offered

7.15.5 Stamina Products Recent Development

7.16 SuperMats

7.16.1 SuperMats Corporation Information

7.16.2 SuperMats Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SuperMats Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SuperMats Products Offered

7.16.5 SuperMats Recent Development

7.17 Balanced Body

7.17.1 Balanced Body Corporation Information

7.17.2 Balanced Body Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Balanced Body Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Balanced Body Products Offered

7.17.5 Balanced Body Recent Development

7.18 Aeromat

7.18.1 Aeromat Corporation Information

7.18.2 Aeromat Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Aeromat Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Aeromat Products Offered

7.18.5 Aeromat Recent Development

7.19 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

7.19.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Products Offered

7.19.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Recent Development

7.20 Power Systems

7.20.1 Power Systems Corporation Information

7.20.2 Power Systems Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Power Systems Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Power Systems Products Offered

7.20.5 Power Systems Recent Development

7.21 Weider Global Nutrition, LLC

7.21.1 Weider Global Nutrition, LLC Corporation Information

7.21.2 Weider Global Nutrition, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Weider Global Nutrition, LLC Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Weider Global Nutrition, LLC Products Offered

7.21.5 Weider Global Nutrition, LLC Recent Development

7.22 Trimax

7.22.1 Trimax Corporation Information

7.22.2 Trimax Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Trimax Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Trimax Products Offered

7.22.5 Trimax Recent Development

7.23 Gaiam

7.23.1 Gaiam Corporation Information

7.23.2 Gaiam Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Gaiam Fitness Equipment Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Gaiam Products Offered

7.23.5 Gaiam Recent Development

