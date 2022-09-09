Fintech Lending Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Fintech Lending Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Fintech Lending Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Fintech Lending market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Fintech Lending market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fintech Lending market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fintech Lending market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Fintech Lending Market Segment by Type

Segment by Type

P2P Business Lending

P2P Consumer Lending

Others

Fintech Lending Market Segment by Application

Private Lending

Company Lending

Others

The report on the Fintech Lending market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Ant Group

JD Digits

GrabFinance

Du Xiaoman Finance

SoFi

Atom Bank

Lending Club

Prosper

Upstart

Enova

Avant

Funding Circle

OnDeck

Zopa

October

RateSetter (Metro Bank)

Auxmoney

GreeSky

Borro

Affirm

Tala

Best Egg

Earnest

Kabbage

CreditEase

Lufax

Renrendai

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Fintech Lending consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fintech Lending market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fintech Lending manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fintech Lending with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fintech Lending submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Fintech Lending Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Fintech Lending Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fintech Lending Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fintech Lending Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fintech Lending Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fintech Lending Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fintech Lending Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fintech Lending Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fintech Lending Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fintech Lending Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fintech Lending Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fintech Lending Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fintech Lending Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fintech Lending Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fintech Lending Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fintech Lending Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fintech Lending Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fintech Lending Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fintech Lending Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ant Group

7.1.1 Ant Group Company Details

7.1.2 Ant Group Business Overview

7.1.3 Ant Group Fintech Lending Introduction

7.1.4 Ant Group Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Ant Group Recent Development

7.2 JD Digits

7.2.1 JD Digits Company Details

7.2.2 JD Digits Business Overview

7.2.3 JD Digits Fintech Lending Introduction

7.2.4 JD Digits Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 JD Digits Recent Development

7.3 GrabFinance

7.3.1 GrabFinance Company Details

7.3.2 GrabFinance Business Overview

7.3.3 GrabFinance Fintech Lending Introduction

7.3.4 GrabFinance Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 GrabFinance Recent Development

7.4 Du Xiaoman Finance

7.4.1 Du Xiaoman Finance Company Details

7.4.2 Du Xiaoman Finance Business Overview

7.4.3 Du Xiaoman Finance Fintech Lending Introduction

7.4.4 Du Xiaoman Finance Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Du Xiaoman Finance Recent Development

7.5 SoFi

7.5.1 SoFi Company Details

7.5.2 SoFi Business Overview

7.5.3 SoFi Fintech Lending Introduction

7.5.4 SoFi Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 SoFi Recent Development

7.6 Atom Bank

7.6.1 Atom Bank Company Details

7.6.2 Atom Bank Business Overview

7.6.3 Atom Bank Fintech Lending Introduction

7.6.4 Atom Bank Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Atom Bank Recent Development

7.7 Lending Club

7.7.1 Lending Club Company Details

7.7.2 Lending Club Business Overview

7.7.3 Lending Club Fintech Lending Introduction

7.7.4 Lending Club Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Lending Club Recent Development

7.8 Prosper

7.8.1 Prosper Company Details

7.8.2 Prosper Business Overview

7.8.3 Prosper Fintech Lending Introduction

7.8.4 Prosper Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Prosper Recent Development

7.9 Upstart

7.9.1 Upstart Company Details

7.9.2 Upstart Business Overview

7.9.3 Upstart Fintech Lending Introduction

7.9.4 Upstart Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Upstart Recent Development

7.10 Enova

7.10.1 Enova Company Details

7.10.2 Enova Business Overview

7.10.3 Enova Fintech Lending Introduction

7.10.4 Enova Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Enova Recent Development

7.11 Avant

7.11.1 Avant Company Details

7.11.2 Avant Business Overview

7.11.3 Avant Fintech Lending Introduction

7.11.4 Avant Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Avant Recent Development

7.12 Funding Circle

7.12.1 Funding Circle Company Details

7.12.2 Funding Circle Business Overview

7.12.3 Funding Circle Fintech Lending Introduction

7.12.4 Funding Circle Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Funding Circle Recent Development

7.13 OnDeck

7.13.1 OnDeck Company Details

7.13.2 OnDeck Business Overview

7.13.3 OnDeck Fintech Lending Introduction

7.13.4 OnDeck Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 OnDeck Recent Development

7.14 Zopa

7.14.1 Zopa Company Details

7.14.2 Zopa Business Overview

7.14.3 Zopa Fintech Lending Introduction

7.14.4 Zopa Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Zopa Recent Development

7.15 October

7.15.1 October Company Details

7.15.2 October Business Overview

7.15.3 October Fintech Lending Introduction

7.15.4 October Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 October Recent Development

7.16 RateSetter (Metro Bank)

7.16.1 RateSetter (Metro Bank) Company Details

7.16.2 RateSetter (Metro Bank) Business Overview

7.16.3 RateSetter (Metro Bank) Fintech Lending Introduction

7.16.4 RateSetter (Metro Bank) Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 RateSetter (Metro Bank) Recent Development

7.17 Auxmoney

7.17.1 Auxmoney Company Details

7.17.2 Auxmoney Business Overview

7.17.3 Auxmoney Fintech Lending Introduction

7.17.4 Auxmoney Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Auxmoney Recent Development

7.18 GreeSky

7.18.1 GreeSky Company Details

7.18.2 GreeSky Business Overview

7.18.3 GreeSky Fintech Lending Introduction

7.18.4 GreeSky Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 GreeSky Recent Development

7.19 Borro

7.19.1 Borro Company Details

7.19.2 Borro Business Overview

7.19.3 Borro Fintech Lending Introduction

7.19.4 Borro Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Borro Recent Development

7.20 Affirm

7.20.1 Affirm Company Details

7.20.2 Affirm Business Overview

7.20.3 Affirm Fintech Lending Introduction

7.20.4 Affirm Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Affirm Recent Development

7.21 Tala

7.21.1 Tala Company Details

7.21.2 Tala Business Overview

7.21.3 Tala Fintech Lending Introduction

7.21.4 Tala Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Tala Recent Development

7.22 Best Egg

7.22.1 Best Egg Company Details

7.22.2 Best Egg Business Overview

7.22.3 Best Egg Fintech Lending Introduction

7.22.4 Best Egg Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Best Egg Recent Development

7.23 Earnest

7.23.1 Earnest Company Details

7.23.2 Earnest Business Overview

7.23.3 Earnest Fintech Lending Introduction

7.23.4 Earnest Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Earnest Recent Development

7.24 Kabbage

7.24.1 Kabbage Company Details

7.24.2 Kabbage Business Overview

7.24.3 Kabbage Fintech Lending Introduction

7.24.4 Kabbage Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Kabbage Recent Development

7.25 CreditEase

7.25.1 CreditEase Company Details

7.25.2 CreditEase Business Overview

7.25.3 CreditEase Fintech Lending Introduction

7.25.4 CreditEase Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 CreditEase Recent Development

7.26 Lufax

7.26.1 Lufax Company Details

7.26.2 Lufax Business Overview

7.26.3 Lufax Fintech Lending Introduction

7.26.4 Lufax Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Lufax Recent Development

7.27 Renrendai

7.27.1 Renrendai Company Details

7.27.2 Renrendai Business Overview

7.27.3 Renrendai Fintech Lending Introduction

7.27.4 Renrendai Revenue in Fintech Lending Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Renrendai Recent Development

