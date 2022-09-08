Outdoor Showers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Outdoor Shower refers to the shower activity performed outdoors. When people want to take a shower outside, outdoor shower can meet people’s needs. It is commonly found in beaches, boats, deserts, pools, resorts and other places.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Showers in global, including the following market information:

Global Outdoor Showers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Outdoor Showers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Outdoor Showers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Outdoor Showers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wall-Mounted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Showers include Aqualisa, Zoe Industries, Inc, Dornbracht, Grohe AG, Jaquar & Company Private Limited, Kohler Co, Masco Corporation, Vola and ansgrohe AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Outdoor Showers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outdoor Showers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Showers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wall-Mounted

Detached

Global Outdoor Showers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Showers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beach

Resort

Desert

Ship

Other

Global Outdoor Showers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Showers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outdoor Showers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outdoor Showers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Outdoor Showers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Outdoor Showers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aqualisa

Zoe Industries, Inc

Dornbracht

Grohe AG

Jaquar & Company Private Limited

Kohler Co

Masco Corporation

Vola

ansgrohe AG

Moen, Inc

MX Group

ROHL LLC

TRITON SHOWERS

Vigo Industries LLC

Outdoor Shower Company

Inoxstyle Srl

Fontealta

PRESTO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor Showers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Outdoor Showers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Outdoor Showers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Outdoor Showers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Outdoor Showers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Outdoor Showers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor Showers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Outdoor Showers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Outdoor Showers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Outdoor Showers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Outdoor Showers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Showers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Showers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Showers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Showers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Showers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Outdoor Showers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wall-Mounted

