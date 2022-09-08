Outdoor Showers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Outdoor Shower refers to the shower activity performed outdoors. When people want to take a shower outside, outdoor shower can meet people’s needs. It is commonly found in beaches, boats, deserts, pools, resorts and other places.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Showers in global, including the following market information:
Global Outdoor Showers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Outdoor Showers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Outdoor Showers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Outdoor Showers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wall-Mounted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Showers include Aqualisa, Zoe Industries, Inc, Dornbracht, Grohe AG, Jaquar & Company Private Limited, Kohler Co, Masco Corporation, Vola and ansgrohe AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Outdoor Showers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Outdoor Showers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Showers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wall-Mounted
Detached
Global Outdoor Showers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Showers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beach
Resort
Desert
Ship
Other
Global Outdoor Showers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Showers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Outdoor Showers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Outdoor Showers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Outdoor Showers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Outdoor Showers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aqualisa
Zoe Industries, Inc
Dornbracht
Grohe AG
Jaquar & Company Private Limited
Kohler Co
Masco Corporation
Vola
ansgrohe AG
Moen, Inc
MX Group
ROHL LLC
TRITON SHOWERS
Vigo Industries LLC
Outdoor Shower Company
Inoxstyle Srl
Fontealta
PRESTO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Outdoor Showers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Outdoor Showers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Outdoor Showers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Outdoor Showers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Outdoor Showers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Outdoor Showers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Outdoor Showers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Outdoor Showers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Outdoor Showers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Outdoor Showers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Outdoor Showers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Showers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Showers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Showers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Showers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Showers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Outdoor Showers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wall-Mounted
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Outdoor Showers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global and United States Outdoor Showers Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Outdoor Showers Sales Market Report 2021
Global Outdoor Showers Market Research Report 2021