Three Phase Induction Motors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The induction motor is manufactured without any electrical connections to the rotors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Three Phase Induction Motors in global, including the following market information:
Global Three Phase Induction Motors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Three Phase Induction Motors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Three Phase Induction Motors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Three Phase Induction Motors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synchronous Motor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Three Phase Induction Motors include ABB, Ametek Advanced Motion Solutions, Brook Crompton, Danaher Corporation, Fuji Electric, General Electric Company, Johnson Electric, Kirloskar Electric and Mmc Electric Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Three Phase Induction Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Three Phase Induction Motors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Three Phase Induction Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Synchronous Motor
Direct Current Motor
Asynchronous Motor
Global Three Phase Induction Motors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Three Phase Induction Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Household
Global Three Phase Induction Motors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Three Phase Induction Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Three Phase Induction Motors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Three Phase Induction Motors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Three Phase Induction Motors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Three Phase Induction Motors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Ametek Advanced Motion Solutions
Brook Crompton
Danaher Corporation
Fuji Electric
General Electric Company
Johnson Electric
Kirloskar Electric
Mmc Electric Company
Nidec Motor
Oriental Motors
Regal Beloit
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Weg Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Three Phase Induction Motors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Three Phase Induction Motors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Three Phase Induction Motors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Three Phase Induction Motors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Three Phase Induction Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Three Phase Induction Motors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Three Phase Induction Motors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Three Phase Induction Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Three Phase Induction Motors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Three Phase Induction Motors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Three Phase Induction Motors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Three Phase Induction Motors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Three Phase Induction Motors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Three Phase Induction Motors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Three Phase Induction Motors Companies
