Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tangerine essential oil belongs to the citrus essential oil family, which is extracted from the peel of tangerines. Tangerines are citrus fruits that belong to the Rutaceae family, having a tangy taste and soothing flavor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nature Tangerine Essential Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7262065/global-nature-tangerine-essential-oil-forecast-2022-2028-616
Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Nature Tangerine Essential Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nature Tangerine Essential Oil include NOW Health Group, doTERRA International, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils, Symrise, Firmenich, Citrus and Allied Essences, Young Living Essential Oils, Mountain Rose Herbs and Takasago International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nature Tangerine Essential Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Aromatherapy
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nature Tangerine Essential Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nature Tangerine Essential Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nature Tangerine Essential Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Nature Tangerine Essential Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NOW Health Group
doTERRA International
Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils
Symrise
Firmenich
Citrus and Allied Essences
Young Living Essential Oils
Mountain Rose Herbs
Takasago International
Vigon International
Berje
Eden Botanicals
Frutarom Industries
The Lebermuth
Ultra International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Compani
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Nature Tangerine Essential Oil Market Research Report 2021