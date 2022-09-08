Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shrink Film is a material made up of polymer plastic film. When heat is applied, it shrinks tightly over whatever it is covering.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films include Sealed Air, Kureha, Winpak, Flexopack, Coveris Holdings, PREMIUMPACK, Schur Flexibles, Kuplast Matejka Kumar and Buergofol GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
PET
PVC
Other
Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dairy Products
Fruits & Vegetables
Bakery & Confectionary
Meat
Other
Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sealed Air
Kureha
Winpak
Flexopack
Coveris Holdings
PREMIUMPACK
Schur Flexibles
Kuplast Matejka Kumar
Buergofol GmbH
Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele Kg
Atlantis-Pak
Inauen Group
Gap Foil
Allen Plastic Industries
Transcontinental
BP Plastics Holding
Crawford Packaging
SYFAN USA
Idemitsu Unitech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra-high Barrier Shrink Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultra-high Barrier Shrin
