Radio Touch Probes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A touch probe enables machine tools to perform geometrical measurements inside its cutting area.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radio Touch Probes in global, including the following market information:
Global Radio Touch Probes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Radio Touch Probes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Radio Touch Probes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radio Touch Probes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
3D Touch Probes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radio Touch Probes include Renishaw, Heidenhain, Hexagon AB, Marposs, Haff-Schneider, ZEISS, Blum-Novotest GmbH, OGP and Harbin Pioneer M&E Technical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radio Touch Probes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radio Touch Probes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radio Touch Probes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
3D Touch Probes
2D Touch Probes
Global Radio Touch Probes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radio Touch Probes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Machine Tools
CMM
Others
Global Radio Touch Probes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radio Touch Probes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Radio Touch Probes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Radio Touch Probes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Radio Touch Probes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Radio Touch Probes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Renishaw
Heidenhain
Hexagon AB
Marposs
Haff-Schneider
ZEISS
Blum-Novotest GmbH
OGP
Harbin Pioneer M&E Technical
Mahr GmbH
Tormach
Metrol
Micro-Vu
Centroid CNC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radio Touch Probes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radio Touch Probes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radio Touch Probes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radio Touch Probes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radio Touch Probes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Radio Touch Probes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radio Touch Probes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radio Touch Probes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radio Touch Probes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Radio Touch Probes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Radio Touch Probes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radio Touch Probes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Radio Touch Probes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Touch Probes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radio Touch Probes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Touch Probes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Radio Touch Probes Market Siz
