Log Washers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Log Washer cleaning process begins by transferring contaminated materials to a log washer at the lower end of the tub. The counter-rotating paddle conveys the material to the upper outlet of the tub. Impact stress and frictional effects crush the loam and clay-containing elements, allowing them to be distributed in water. The cleaned materials are discharged at the upper end of the bucket, and foreign matter and light substances are separated by water at the lower end of the bucket.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Log Washers in global, including the following market information:
Global Log Washers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Log Washers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Log Washers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Log Washers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
25-85 T/H Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Log Washers include McLanahan, Binder + Co, Weir Group PLC, SAESMAKINA, Astec Industries, Phoenix Process Equipment, Terex Corporation, CDE Global and Granco Clark, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Log Washers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Log Washers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Log Washers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
25-85 T/H
85-200 T/H
200-400 T/H
Other
Global Log Washers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Log Washers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Gravel
Mixed Clay Material
Other
Global Log Washers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Log Washers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Log Washers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Log Washers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Log Washers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Log Washers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
McLanahan
Binder + Co
Weir Group PLC
SAESMAKINA
Astec Industries
Phoenix Process Equipment
Terex Corporation
CDE Global
Granco Clark
CMSCepcor
Bruce Engineering Ltd
