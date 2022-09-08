Zircon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zircon in global, including the following market information:

Global Zircon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zircon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Zircon companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zircon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Magmatic Zircon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zircon include Egyptian Economic Center, Kamenas, Soophie Accessories, Gir International, Hiya Overseas, Vitcas Ltd, Chilches Materials, Lluka and Sibelco and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zircon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zircon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zircon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Magmatic Zircon

Hydrothermal Zircon

Metamorphic Zircon

Detrital Zircon

Global Zircon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zircon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Glass & Construction Materials

Luxury & Leisure Products

Metallurgy & Metalworking

Energy & Raw Materials

Global Zircon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zircon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zircon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zircon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zircon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Zircon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Egyptian Economic Center

Kamenas

Soophie Accessories

Gir International

Hiya Overseas

Vitcas Ltd

Chilches Materials

Lluka

Sibelco

Nizi International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zircon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zircon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zircon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zircon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zircon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zircon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zircon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zircon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zircon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zircon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zircon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zircon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zircon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zircon Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zircon Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zircon Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Zircon Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Magmatic Zircon

4.1.3 Hydrothermal Zircon

4.1.4 Metamorphic Zircon

4.1.5 Detrital Zircon

4.2 By Type – Global Zircon Revenue & Forecas

