Electric Multiple Units (EMU) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An electric multiple unit is a multiple-unit train consisting of self-propelled carriages using electricity as the motive power.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Multiple Units (EMU) in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Multiple Units (EMU) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Multiple Units (EMU) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Electric Multiple Units (EMU) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Multiple Units (EMU) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Power Centralized Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Multiple Units (EMU) include Alstom, Bombardier, Stadler, Siemens, CRRC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Hyundai Rotem, Hitachi and Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Multiple Units (EMU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Multiple Units (EMU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electric Multiple Units (EMU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Power Centralized
Power Decentralized
Global Electric Multiple Units (EMU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electric Multiple Units (EMU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Freight Transport
Passenger Transport
Global Electric Multiple Units (EMU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electric Multiple Units (EMU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Multiple Units (EMU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Multiple Units (EMU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Multiple Units (EMU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Electric Multiple Units (EMU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alstom
Bombardier
Stadler
Siemens
CRRC
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Hyundai Rotem
Hitachi
Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF)
Pesa
