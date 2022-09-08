Nickel Aminosulfonate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nickel Aminosulfonate is an excellent main salt for electroplating. It has become a main electroplating main salt which has developed rapidly in recent years because of its low internal stress, fast electroplating speed, high solubility and no pollution. And it has been widely used in electronics, automotive, aerospace, weapons, coinage, metallurgy, nickel mesh, radio, color aluminum alloy and other industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Aminosulfonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nickel Aminosulfonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nickel Aminosulfonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nickel Aminosulfonate include Shanghai Yixin Reagent Factory, Univertical Corporation, TongVo, Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd, EmpireChem, Shandong Lizhou Chemicals, Jiangxi Nuclear Industry Xingzhong New Material and TMG Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nickel Aminosulfonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Liquid

Crystal

Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Metallurgy

Other

Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nickel Aminosulfonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nickel Aminosulfonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nickel Aminosulfonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nickel Aminosulfonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shanghai Yixin Reagent Factory

Univertical Corporation

TongVo

Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd

EmpireChem

Shandong Lizhou Chemicals

Jiangxi Nuclear Industry Xingzhong New Material

TMG Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nickel Aminosulfonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nickel Aminosulfonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nickel Aminosulfonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Aminosulfonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Aminosulfonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Aminosulfonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Aminosulfonate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Aminosulfonate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

