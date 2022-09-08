Zidovudine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zidovudine (ZDV), also known as azidothymidine (AZT), is an antiretroviral medication used to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS. It is generally recommended for use with other antiretrovirals. It may be used to prevent mother-to-child spread during birth or after a needlestick injury or other potential exposure. It is sold both by itself and together as lamivudine/zidovudine and abacavir/lamivudine/zidovudine. It can be used by mouth or by slow injection into a vein.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zidovudine in global, including the following market information:
Global Zidovudine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zidovudine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Zidovudine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zidovudine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zidovudine include Pharma Waldhof GmbH?Aceto Coporation? and Beike Biology Pharmacy etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zidovudine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zidovudine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zidovudine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oral
Injectable
Global Zidovudine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zidovudine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
HIV Treatment
HIV Prevention
Global Zidovudine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zidovudine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zidovudine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zidovudine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zidovudine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Zidovudine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pharma Waldhof GmbH?Aceto Coporation?
Beike Biology Pharmacy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zidovudine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zidovudine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zidovudine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zidovudine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zidovudine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zidovudine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zidovudine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zidovudine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zidovudine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zidovudine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zidovudine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zidovudine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zidovudine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zidovudine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zidovudine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zidovudine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zidovudine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Oral
4.1.3 Injectable
4.2 By Type – Global Zidovudine Revenue & Forecasts
4
