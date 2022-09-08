Metal Protecting Fluids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metalworking fluids (MWFs) are used to reduce heat and friction and to remove metal particles in industrial machining and grinding operations. There are numerous formulations, ranging from straight oils (such as petroleum oils) to water-based fluids, which include soluble oils and semisynthetic/synthetic fluids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Protecting Fluids in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Protecting Fluids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Protecting Fluids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Metal Protecting Fluids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Protecting Fluids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mineral Protecting Fluids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Protecting Fluids include Houghton, Quaker, BP, Fuchs, Exxonmobil, Metalworking Lubricants, Chevro, Henkel and Milacron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Protecting Fluids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Protecting Fluids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Protecting Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mineral Protecting Fluids

Synthetic Protecting Fluids

Bio-based Protecting Fluids

Global Metal Protecting Fluids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Protecting Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

General Industry

Other

Global Metal Protecting Fluids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Protecting Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Protecting Fluids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Protecting Fluids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Protecting Fluids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Metal Protecting Fluids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Houghton

Quaker

BP

Fuchs

Exxonmobil

Metalworking Lubricants

Chevro

Henkel

Milacron

Chemtool

Yushiro

Master Chemical

Blaser

DowDuPont

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Protecting Fluids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Protecting Fluids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Protecting Fluids Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Protecting Fluids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Protecting Fluids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Protecting Fluids Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Protecting Fluids Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Protecting Fluids Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Protecting Fluids Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Protecting Fluids Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Protecting Fluids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Protecting Fluids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Protecting Fluids Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Protecting Fluids Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Protecting Fluids Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Protecting Fluids Companies

4 Sights by Product

