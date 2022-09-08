Pea Fibre Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pea Fiber is one of the finished products made from pods or seeds of pea plants. It is used as a component of vegan dishes and ready-to-eat meals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pea Fibre in global, including the following market information:
Global Pea Fibre Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pea Fibre Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pea Fibre companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pea Fibre market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Pea Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pea Fibre include Emsland Group, Shandong Jianyuan Bioengineering, Belle Pulses, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, OMG Labs Private Limited, Mrida Greens and Development Private Limited, Vestkorn, Organicway and A&B Ingredients, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pea Fibre manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pea Fibre Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pea Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Pea Fiber
Conventional Pea Fiber
Global Pea Fibre Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pea Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Dietary Supplements
Pharmaceutical
Other
Global Pea Fibre Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pea Fibre Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pea Fibre revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pea Fibre revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pea Fibre sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Pea Fibre sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Emsland Group
Shandong Jianyuan Bioengineering
Belle Pulses
Cosucra Groupe Warcoing
OMG Labs Private Limited
Mrida Greens and Development Private Limited
Vestkorn
Organicway
A&B Ingredients
Parrheim Foods
Ingredion Incorporated
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pea Fibre Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pea Fibre Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pea Fibre Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pea Fibre Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pea Fibre Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pea Fibre Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pea Fibre Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pea Fibre Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pea Fibre Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pea Fibre Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pea Fibre Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pea Fibre Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pea Fibre Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pea Fibre Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pea Fibre Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pea Fibre Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pea Fibre Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Organic Pea Fiber
4.1.3 Conventional Pea Fiber
4.2 By Type – Global Pea Fibre Revenue & Forecasts
